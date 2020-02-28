A new, modern brunch space is slated to open downtown Davenport in August.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Yolked — at 118 4th St., Davenport — will be a sister restaurant to Baked Beer & Bread Co., in the Village of East Davenport, and will feature a full brunch bar, private rooms, event space, an indoor and outdoor patio and more, according to a news release.

Like Baked, Yolked also will offer over-the-top, dessert-centric dishes for breakfast and lunch, as well as traditional breakfast and lunch dishes ranging in price from $10 to $15, the release states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0