Wrestling Illinois regional capsules

CLASS 1A WRESTLING REGIONALS

At Princeton and Polo: Preliminary bouts get underway at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by the quarterfinal round. Saturday's action begins at 10 a.m. with the semifinal round, followed by the wrestlebacks and the championship and third-place matches, which are tentatively set to begin around 2 p.m.

Who to watch (Princeton): Sherrard, which finished the regular season at 26-4 and won the Three Rivers Conference title with an 11-0 mark, has one state-ranked competitor in junior 195-pounder Josh Bynum. ... Orion, which finished as TRAC runner-up, recently broke into the state team rankings at No. 9 and boasts three state-rated wrestlers in seniors Ethan Meisenburg (sixth, 138) and Brody Mulvaney (sixth, 220) and junior Noah Schnerre (fifth, 145). ... Riverdale senior Bryan Caves is ranked first at 220 pounds, with classmate Trystan Altensey coming in at No. 4 at 170; freshman teammate Brock Smith has an honorable mention ranking at 113 pounds. ... Rockridge has two undefeated and top-ranked competitors in seniors Dallas Krueger (138) and Nolan Throne (145). ... Alleman junior Jack Patting is ranked second at 152 behind Newman senior Kyle Tunink, who edged Patting 5-4 in the Princeton Invitational Tournament finals to hand the Pioneer standout his lone loss. ... Rock Falls senior Adam Meenen is also ranked second, trailing Krueger at 138. ... Morrison junior Colton Linke has a No. 6 state ranking at 126 pounds.