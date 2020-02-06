Wrestling Illinois regional capsules

CLASS 1A WRESTLING REGIONALS
At Princeton and Polo: Preliminary bouts get underway at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by the quarterfinal round. Saturday's action begins at 10 a.m. with the semifinal round, followed by the wrestlebacks and the championship and third-place matches, which are tentatively set to begin around 2 p.m.
Local teams at Princeton: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Kewanee, Morrison, Orion, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard. Other teams: Princeton, Rock Falls, Sterling Newman.
Local team at Polo: Fulton. Other teams: Amboy, Byron, Dakota, Dixon, Durand, Lena-Winslow, Oregon, Polo, Savanna West Carroll, Stillman Valley.
Who to watch (Princeton): Sherrard, which finished the regular season at 26-4 and won the Three Rivers Conference title with an 11-0 mark, has one state-ranked competitor in junior 195-pounder Josh Bynum. ... Orion, which finished as TRAC runner-up, recently broke into the state team rankings at No. 9 and boasts three state-rated wrestlers in seniors Ethan Meisenburg (sixth, 138) and Brody Mulvaney (sixth, 220) and junior Noah Schnerre (fifth, 145). ... Riverdale senior Bryan Caves is ranked first at 220 pounds, with classmate Trystan Altensey coming in at No. 4 at 170; freshman teammate Brock Smith has an honorable mention ranking at 113 pounds. ... Rockridge has two undefeated and top-ranked competitors in seniors Dallas Krueger (138) and Nolan Throne (145). ... Alleman junior Jack Patting is ranked second at 152 behind Newman senior Kyle Tunink, who edged Patting 5-4 in the Princeton Invitational Tournament finals to hand the Pioneer standout his lone loss. ... Rock Falls senior Adam Meenen is also ranked second, trailing Krueger at 138. ... Morrison junior Colton Linke has a No. 6 state ranking at 126 pounds.
Who to watch (Polo): Reigning state team champion Le-Win, which co-ops with Stockton, has put together another strong season behind state-ranked individuals Garrett Luke (HM, 106 pounds), Marey Roby (HM, 132), Jason Herrman (fourth, 152), Andrew Haas (HM, 160) and Case Harmston (sixth, 170). ... West Carroll's Ethen Doty is undefeated and ranked first at 132 pounds; junior teammate Elijah Dertz has an honorable mention ranking at 220. ... Dakota junior Andrew Wenzel is tops in the state at 170 pounds.
Moving on: The top three individuals in each weight class advance to the Feb. 14-15 Oregon Sectional, with the regional team champion moving on to the Rock Falls Dual Team Sectional.
At Farmington: Preliminaries get underway at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by the quarterfinal round; Saturday's slate gets started at 10 a.m. with the semifinals, followed by the wrestlebacks and the championship and third-place matches.
Local teams: Mercer County, Monmouth-Roseville, United. Other teams: Canton, Chillicothe IVC, Farmington, Glasford Illini Bluffs, Knoxville, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Heights, Williamsfield.
Who to watch: This regional boasts two top-ranked wrestlers in Illini Bluffs sophomore Cam Clark (120 pounds) and Peoria Notre Dame senior Tristan Daugherty (126). ... Mercer County senior Seth Speaker was a state qualifier last season at 152 pounds.
Moving on: The top three individuals in each weight class advance to the Feb. 14-15 Stanford Olympia Sectional, with the regional team champion moving on to the LeRoy Dual Team Sectional.
CLASS 2A WRESTLING REGIONAL
At Rock Island: Wrestling starts Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with championship and third place matches scheduled to start around 1 p.m.
Local teams: Rock Island, Geneseo, United Township. Other teams: Freeport, Galesburg, LaSalle-Peru, Sterling.
Who to watch: Geneseo is the top-ranked team from this regional, ranked seventh in the state in Class 2A. The Maple Leafs have four state-ranked individuals with Anthony Montez (8th, 113) and Cade Hornback (8th, 113) leading the way. Luke Henkhaus (9th, 126) and Rob Stohl (9th, 285) also look to make it to sectionals.
Local heavyweights will have their work cut out for them as five heavyweights from this regional are ranked in the top-10. Simon Wilson from United Township (2nd, 285) leads the charge followed by Payton Piraino of LaSalle-Peru (3rd, 285). Cade Lyons of Sterling (7th, 285), Pharaoh Gray of Rock Island (8th, 285) and Stohl likely will have to fight for one spot.
Also ranked from the host Rocks is Victor Guzman (5th, 132). Guzman finished third last year in state at 132 pounds.
Moving on: The top three-individuals at each weight class advance to Rochelle for the individual sectional and the top team advances to the dual sectional, also hosted by the Hubs.
CLASS 3A WRESTLING REGIONAL
At Moline: Moline hosts its regional on Saturday with the first session starting at 9 a.m. and the finals and third-place matches starting one hour after the final match of the first session.
Local team: Moline. Other teams: Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Yorkville, Normal Community, Pekin, Bradley Bourbonnais.
Who to watch: Just one top-15 ranked team will be wrestling at this regional as Minooka was ranked 5th in the state in Class 3A with a dual record of 20-1, including a 58-22 dual win over Moline earlier in the season and a 44-22 win over Yorkville.
Moline has five top-10 state ranked individuals looking to advance to sectionals. Charlie Farmer (2nd, 106) is the highest ranked Maroon competing, and he has just one loss on the season to top ranked Will Baysingar of Mt. Prospect. Also ranked are Noah Tapia (8th, 113), Kole Brower (9th, 132), DJ Parker (5th, 170), and Cobie Underwood (10th, 285).
Moving forward: The top-three individuals in each weight class advance to the Quincy Sectional next Saturday and the top team advances to a dual team sectional with the location to be announced.