Wrestling capsules

Alleman Pioneers
Coach: James Ealy
Returning state qualifiers: Jr.: Jack Patting (152, 3rd place at 145).
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Anthony Bullock (145), Gabe Seeben (145/152), Roberto Torres (220/285). Jrs.: Gage Mowry (126), Grace Ekstrom (120/126), Billy Taylor (132), David Dierickx (138), Eli Denton (195/220). Soph.: Dalton Nimrick (106).
Key newcomers: Srs.: Jesus Hernandez (160/170). Soph.: Jaime Diaz (120). Fr.: Gunner Jacks (113), Ethan Ware (120/126), Carver Banker (195), Charlie Jagusah (285).
Coach Ealy: "We have a real solid nucleus of upperclassmen, but are going to be relying heavily on several freshmen and first year full-time starters to step up and be key contributors."
Erie-Prophetstown Panthers
Coach: Tod McCullough
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Mack Foy (195), Tyler Smith (170), Luke Wetzell (152). Jrs.: Cody Jacobs (126), Jarter Jepson (120), Dean Otten (160), Logan Wheeler (160), Damon Wiemken (106), Gunnar Wuebben (152). Sophs.: Corey Barnes (145), Trevor Cobo (145), Elijah Friedrichsen (HWT), Jacob Otten (160), Nick Smith (106).
Key newcomers: Fr.: Jase Grunder (120), Tyler Ballard (126), Clay Hockaday (220/HWT).
Coach McCullough: "Our goal is to be competitive in Northern Illinois and the TRAC and try to be conference champs. We have a young team and hope to see growth each week getting better every time we step on the mat."
Fulton Steamers
Coach: Chris Grant
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Jake Pannell (160), Max Pannell (220), Evan Bly (195), Michael Apostolos (138), Noah Ford (132), Nate Portz (285).
Key newcomers: Fr.: Conner Sheridan (106), Zane Pannell (113), Ben Fosdick (120), Elijah Stillings (152).
Coach Grant: "We do not have any returning state qualifiers, but I do have several juniors that are hoping to make the jump to the next level, along with a talented freshman class. The mix will provide almost a full line-up, making the team competitive. The crew works very hard in the practice room and is ready to compete."
Geneseo Maple Leafs
Coach: Jon Murray
Returning state qualifiers: Soph.: Anthony Montez (113, 106 last year)
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Cade Hornback (120), Luke Henkhaus (126), Will McKelvain (170), Kane Miller (182), Eli Allen (195). Jrs.: Bruce Moore (145), Clay DeBaillie (152).
Key newcomers: Srs.: Kyle State (160), Rob Stohl (285). Soph.: Carson Raya (106).
Coach Murray: "This is a tough group of guys led by several seniors who know how to wrestle and know how to battle. Our team goal this season is to bring home another dual team state trophy."
Kewanee Boilermakers
Coach: Charley Eads
Returning letterwinners: Sr: Diego Jackson (152), Tristan Tucker (170), Trevor Simaytis (285). Jr: Ryan Welgat (113), Kaden Peterson (120), Michael Hall (182). So: Kadin Rednour (126), Skylar Summy (195).
Key newcomers: So: Xander Gruszeczka (120). Fr: Garrett Pettit (138), Max Kelly (120), Nathaniel Lockett (182).
Coach Eads: “This year we hope to expand on our second place as a team at regionals. We are a young team who has the ability to create some havoc when we are ready. Our schedule is strong and it will prepare us for regionals.”
Mercer County Golden Eagles
Coach: Steven Speaker
Returning state qualifiers: Srs.: Seth Speaker (160)
Returning letterwinners: Carson Clawson (106), Broctyn King (113), Noah Miller (126), Jon Headley (132).
Key newcomers: Blaine Engle, David Meece, Gavin Minteer.
Moline Maroons
Coach: Jacob Ruettiger
Returning state qualifiers: Charlie Farmer 106/113 (5th), Andrew Burkeybile 126, DeAnthony Parker 170, Cobie Underwood HWT.
Returning letterwinners: Alec Schmacht 120, Kole Brower 132, Mack Mulvany, Zach Wallace 220.
Key newcomers: Noah Tapia 106/113, Grant Sibley 120, Abdoul (Rachid) Gountandi 138, Isaiah Raya 152, Christian Raya 145, Grant Kirst 182, Trystan Duyvejonck 195/220.
Coach Ruettiger: "This could be one of Moline wrestling's best individual seasons ever. We have a great staff that is eager to help these kids reach their goals. It should be a fun year."
Morrison Mustangs
Coach: Tony Wright
Returning state qualifiers: Jr: Colton Linke, 120 (6th place). Sr: Riley Wilkens 220.
Returning sectional qualifiers: Sr: Ryan Kennedy 132. So: Kayden White 138.
Returning letter winners: Sr: Kyle Roberts 145, Bryan Jiminez 170, Brendan Stearns 160, Aaron Wolf 182.
Coach Wright: “We will have a mix of veteran and inexperienced wrestlers. I think once we are settled at weights we will be competitive. We have a handful of stud wrestlers who will be looking to bring home state hardware, but our area is extremely competitive.”
Orion Chargers
Coach: Dan Diamond.
Returning state qualifiers: Srs.: Ethan Meisenburg (126). Jrs.: Noah Schnerre (132), Josh Fair (160).
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Luke DeBaillie (285), Traven Nordstrom (132), Ethan Moran (120). Soph.: Allen Catour.
Key newcomers: Jrs.: Weston Ferry, Brayden Rodney. Fr.: Keegan Blessman.
Coach Diamond: "We lost 10 seniors from last year's squad, seven of those were four year starters. You just can't replace that kind of experience in Class A without falling off. We have a solid group of guys coming back, but we will have a lot of work to do this year."
Riverdale Rams
Coach: Myron Keppy
Returning state qualifiers: Trystan Altensey 160, Bryan Caves 195 (2nd place).
Returning letterwinners: Jaden Searl 113, Carson Ebenroth 138, Colton Reiman 152, Matt Lowe 182, Andrew Walker 285, Charlie Mitton 285.
Key newcomers: Collin Altensey, Thad Jacobs, Mitch Hasenour, Alex Watson, Brock Smith, Eli Hinde, Khylie Wainwright, Isaih Winters, Christain Romani, Shane O'Havor.
Coach Keppy: "I can't be more proud of the work ethic. Those who work hard in the room will make it pay off in the end of the season when it counts."
Rock Island Rocks
Coach: Joel Stockwell
Returning state qualifiers: Victor Guzman (3rd/132), Manny Limon (120).
Returning letterwinners: Joe Ferguson (106), Manny Limon (120), Aoci Bernard (126), Victor Guzman (132), Aime Iraniybutse (138), Brandon Lawver (152), David Marceleno (182), Pharaoh Gray (285).
Key newcomers: Tyler Barbee (113), Jaiden VanCoille (220).
Coach Stockwell: "We are a little inexperienced, but we are hoping to overcome that obstacle through hard work. We will be a slow starting team, but hope to be in the conference and regional picture at the end of the year."
Rockridge Rockets
Coach: Lucas Smith
Returning state qualifiers: Dallas Krueger 132 (6th), Nolan Throne 145 (2nd).
Returning letterwinners: Colin Swailes 126, Jaxon Brokaw 126, Hunter Locke 170, Nathan Petreikis 170, Cole McCabe 145, Connor Shaffer 220, Damon Pearson 182, Sam Buser 220.
Key newcomers: Peyton Locke 145, Reese Finch 145, Bryan Blumenstein 138, Donavin Martinez 220.
Coach Smith: "We have 14 freshmen, some that have spent a lot of time on the mat so they will have a big impact on the team right away. We have great upper-class leadership that work with and teach the younger guys something everyday."
Sherrard Tigers
Coach: Jeff Garrett
Returning state qualifiers: Jr: Josh Bynum (195). So: Dylan Russell (138).
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Rhett Frere (170), Gavin White (182). Jrs,: Tanner Timmerman (120), Kaiden Jones (126), Walter Franck (132), Alex Wilson (145), Andrew Ryckeghem (152), Josh Bynum (195), Josh Vanderlinden (220). So: Nate Bynum (113), Austin Fratzke (132), Dylan Russell (138).
Key newcomers: Fr: Braden Park (106), Walker Anderson (160).
Coach Garrett: "This team has a lot of talent. We'll look to compete for conference and regional championships."
NOTE: Information on the United Township team could not be obtained.
