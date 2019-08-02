During Bix jazz weekend, a couple of Davenport churches are jazzing up their Sunday services. First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa St., Davenport, the church home for the Beiderbecke family, continues a 21-year tradition with its 10 a.m. jazz liturgy.
A quartet consisting of Jeff Barnhart (piano), Dave Bennett (clarinet), Hal Smith (drums) and Steve Pikal (bass) will offer a range of jazz music during the service, which attracts many more people from the community than a typical Sunday, music director Matt Bishop said this week. The church's Sanctuary Choir will offer a portion of Bob Chilcott's 2004 “A Little Jazz Mass” during the service.
Following the service, a reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall, where you can see artifacts from Bix's time at First Pres. Bix's mother, Agatha, was the church organist; Bix, his sister, Mary Louise, and his brother, Burnie, were all baptized here.
Also Sunday, the River City 6, one of the area's favorite jazz ensembles, will provide the music for the 9:30 a.m. service at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport. The six performers of River City 6 feature 12 different instruments and vocals.
The band will provide gathering music starting at 9:10 a.m., as well as music throughout and after the service. Bix and his family lived at 1934 Grand Ave., Davenport, and the jazz legend died Aug. 6, 1931, from alcoholism and pneumonia at age 28 in his Queens, N.Y., apartment. Bix is buried at Oakdale Cemetery, Davenport, where an annual graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.