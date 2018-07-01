MOSCOW (AP) — Stretching every part of his body out into a star shape and diving to his right, Igor Akinfeev flicked out his left foot and kicked the ball high away from danger.
Akinfeev's foot kept Russia's party going Sunday night, ended the international career of one of Spain's biggest stars and sealed the biggest upset of the tournament and one of the greatest in World Cup history.
Akinfeev saved two shots during the shootout, while all of his teammates scored to give Russia a 4-3 advantage after a draw that was dominated by Spain in every way but the 1-1 score. Russia — the lowest ranked team in the World Cup at No. 70 in the world — is stunningly going to the quarterfinals to face Croatia on Saturday.
Millions of Russian fans, many of whom were mocking this team just a couple of weeks ago, are jumping loudly on the bandwagon.
"We're hosting a fantastic tournament," Akinfeev said. "I think our fans and foreign fans have recognized that we're a country that can play football and organize big events."
Akinfeev's winning save against forward Iago Aspas made the national stadium in Moscow shake with the roar of around 70,000 Russians celebrating their team's best World Cup run since it was the Soviet Union in 1966.
It was a shocking elimination for Spain, joining former champions Germany and Argentina. Still, World Cup history was on Russia's side after its well-organized team survived two hours of barely having the ball.
Croatia stays alive: Danijel Subasic saved three penalties, and Croatia's World Cup hopes. In the second straight shootout of the tournament, the Croats advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory over Denmark on penalties following a 1-1 draw.