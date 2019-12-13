Woods sits as International expands Presidents Cup lead

Along with sitting himself out, Woods also was questioned why he sent out Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson for a third straight time Saturday morning, even though they lost two matches already. They combined to make one birdie in fourballs — by Simpson on the short 11th hole — and trailed from the start as Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan won in the biggest rout of the week, 5 and 3.

Ancer is 3-0 with three partners, a remarkable performance for a Presidents Cup rookie. He teamed with Sungjae Im to beat Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele by combining to go 7 under through 16 holes. Ancer rolled in a 50-foot birdie putt on the third hole, and Schauffele had to make a 10-footer to match him.

The first seven holes were halved until the International team took the lead when both Americans made bogey on No. 8 and never caught up the rest of the way.

Adam Scott also came up big with a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 8 with Finau 8 feet away. Finau then missed as he and Kuchar lost the lead and never led again. Even so, the halve helped. Finau made a 7-foot birdie on the 18th to win the hole and keep the Americans within four points going into the afternoon foursomes.

It was the first time since 1998 at Royal Melbourne — the only International victory in the Presidents Cup — that the Americans trailed after three sessions.