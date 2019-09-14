Susan Pierce and Claire Crawford, representing the Geneseo Women’s Connection, invite area women to join them at the Women’s Connection luncheon meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, at The Cellar, 137 South State St., Geneseo. Special music will be presented by Jill Neal. The special feature of the luncheon will be presented by Linda Berg, Wisconsin, who will share stories behind the illustrations in her book, “The Kissing Pot.” Berg also will tell how she was inspired to write a book after a tragic time in her life and her theme is “Becoming an Author Wasn’t My Plan,” Cost is $12 per person, and reservations are appreciated and should be made by calling 309-944-3880 or by email at Pelib1@yahoo.com. Cancellations are appreciated.
