With legalization of recreational marijuana taking effect Jan. 1 in Illinois, a fairly new nonprofit is holding networking events across the state this fall to explore industry opportunities.
Illinois Women In Cannabis is meeting Monday, Sept. 30, at Bent River Brewing Company, 512 24th St., Rock Island, for a networking event. Members are invited at 5:30 p.m., and doors will open to the public at 6 p.m. For $10, you can connect with cannabis advocates and knowledgeable industry professionals. Price includes light appetizers and one drink.
Illinois became the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana when Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law June 25. It will allow anyone 21 and older to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis or 500 milligrams of THC in products, including edibles.
Illinois Women in Cannabis was formed as a nonprofit association in 2014 with the mission of ensuring that women would be "at the starting line of Illinois’ newest industry — an industry too new to have a glass ceiling — rather than playing catch-up," according to ilwomenincannabis.org.
The state law allows 55 existing medical dispensaries first dibs at retail licenses, with the first five already having been approved, for Green Thumb Industries, which has a large cultivation center in Rock Island and plans for expansion. The first licensed retail establishment in the Quad-City area is Nature's Treatment in Milan.