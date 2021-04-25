Wobbles
A 12-year-old boy was shot to death in an alley by Marquette Street. Davenport Police are asking for help with the case
A 12-year-old boy succumbed almost immediately to a bullet wound to the chest after dropping his bike and running down a Davenport alley to es…
Orange balloons dotted the sky over the Mississippi River Friday evening, as family members and friends of Devell Johnson Jr., gathered to remember his all-too-short life.
Fifteen alleged members and associates of the Lowrider Street Gang—based out of Davenport—have been charged with 37 counts of racketeering.
STERLING, Ill. — The United Township High School football team defied the odds to the very end of this pandemic-altered season.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
A Moline man was arrested Thursday morning by the Davenport police department on two charges of sexual abuse of a minor.
A Bettendorf man was arrested Wednesday on three charges of sexual abuse against a minor under the age of twelve.
City of Davenport officials are working with Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation for the construction of a warehousing and distribution operation that officials say could create more than 1,000 permanent jobs.
The Rock Island County board will downsize from 25 members to 19.
A Quad-City man will serve 18 years in federal prison for distributing heroin that resulted in the death of an East Moline man.