Winter wheat harvesting underway in central Illinois

Brown estimated they averaged around 100 bales of straw an acre, which he said was "outstanding."

"We were really pleased with the straw that we got out of there," he said.

In southern Illinois, Mark Krausz, farmer and vice president of the Illinois Wheat Association Board, said he had "an excellent harvest" this year despite the wheat not getting ripe as quickly and carrying moisture.

"It was a challenge this year — it was always fighting the weather, always one day away from rain," said Krausz, who owns land about 30 miles east of St. Louis in New Baden. "We had an excellent wheat harvest, the test weight and the yield was good. The field conditions were great, also."

Farmers measure their crop in bushels per acre and test weight, or how much weight is in a bushel. Krausz said his crop's test weight landed around 63 pounds, which is exceptional.

But farmers across Illinois might not have been as fortunate in their harvest after battling unfavorable weather conditions and fungal disease.

"I would say in general, on the southwestern portion of the state, we probably just had slightly below an average crop," Krausz said. "On the east side of the state there were some untimely rains."