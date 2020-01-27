5. Winter Fun Day at the Wapsi River Center

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Winter fun Day will be featured at the Wapsi River Center, on 52nd Avenue south of Wheatland, or north of Dixon, Iowa (follow the signs). Outdoor activities will include a show-shoeing tour 10 a.m. until noon, indoor activities and a bird hike 1-3 p.m. The Friends of the Wapsi center will host a chili cook-off noon until 1 p.m. Free. Call 563-328-3286 to register or for more information.