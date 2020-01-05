Winston-led No. 14 Michigan State tops No. 12 Michigan 87-69

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Oturu had 19 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks in posting his ninth double-double of the season, leading Minnesota past Northwestern 77-68 on Sunday night.

Marcus Carr added 17 points on 10-for-10 free-throw shooting for the Gophers, who made all 19 of their shots from the foul line and confidently bounced back from a potentially crushing double-overtime loss at Purdue in their previous game.

Alihan Demir scored 11 points and freshman Tre' Williams pitched in a career-best 10 points for Minnesota (8-6, 2-2 Big Ten), which outrebounded the Wildcats 43-28.

Pat Spencer led Northwestern with 22 points, and Miller Kopp added 14 points. The Wildcats (5-8, 0-3), who have lost four straight games, are the only team left in the 14-team league without a conference win.