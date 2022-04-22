Willow ? is a 2 year old lab / ridgeback mix looking for her furever home. She enjoys other dogs,... View on PetFinder
A Davenport-based company has started clearing ground in Rock Island for what it hopes will become the nation’s first vertical take-off and landing facility for battery-powered aircraft.
James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the August 2020 crash that killed Craig Verbeke and his fiancee, Anita Pinc, both of Moline.
James Thiel Sr. took the witness stand in his own defense Wednesday and described the fatal boat collision at the center of his involuntary-manslaughter trial.
Jurors were escorted by the court on Monday to LeClaire to visit the scene of the double-fatal boats crash, then to a storage facility in McCausland to see the two damaged vessels.
The Henry County State's Attorney's Office has charged a former county correctional officer with custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct.
Cannabis Business Association of Illinois executive director Pamela Althoff summed up the state of the state’s legal recreational-use cannabis industry in one word: “Halted.”
In search of a big man to add to its roster for the 2022-23 season, Iowa is looking into both the NCAA transfer portal and current high school seniors who are still looking for a college basketball home.
Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel will bring tributes to rock 'n' roll music icons to Rock Island this summer and fall.
Whether a Pleasant Valley man and the 15-year-old driver of his boat were "reckless, careless or negligent" in a fatal crash on the Mississippi River was the focus of closing arguments Thursday and will likely be at the center of a jury's deliberations.
One person was wounded Tuesday in a shooting in the 1300 block of 25th Street in Rock Island.
