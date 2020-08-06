Who's news? AAUW awards scholarships, fellowships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Davenport-Bettendorf Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has announced the 2020 scholarship and fellowship recipients.

AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through education. The recipients are:

Sievert/Whitaker Graduate Scholarship

Jenna Ringsdorf is attending the University of Iowa in the pharmacy program. She is hoping to become a pharmacist. She previously received the MES/JPW scholarship in December 2018 and December 2019.

Madelyn Argo is attending the University of Illinois Family Nurse Practitioner program. She is hoping to receive her doctorate in nursing practice. She previously received the MES/JPW scholarship December 2019.

Glynn Fellowship Foundation

Destiny Ellingsworth is working toward a Masters in Business Administration from Western Illinois. She is currently a Communication/Marketing Intern at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Jepsen Scholarship