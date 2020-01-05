"Who really knows' is No. 1 in the nation

When then-No. 1 Kentucky lost to Evansville, the Wildcats were 4 of 17 from beyond the arc. Villanova was 9 of 38 from the 3-point line when it lost to Marquette. Gonzaga was just 5 of 18 against lowly Pepperdine on Saturday, a big reason why the nation's current No. 1 barely eked out a 75-70 victory over a 7-9 team.

All those factors have resulted in a season in which nobody is safe. This season was the first in which there were five different No. 1 teams before New Year's Day, and only eight times have six teams reached the top spot. If a seventh makes it at some point, it would match 1983 for the most No. 1 teams since the AP poll began with the 1948-49 season.

“I just think it's one of those years. Sometimes there isn't a dominant team,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "I think a lot of it depends on who decides to come back. Remember that year Florida won it and they all came back? Everyone knew it right from the beginning, ‘All right, this is it.’ If someone does that, you'll have a dominant team. If someone doesn't — even Duke last year, they had all those great players but you just knew they're freshman. They had never gone a full season.

“I just think this year there may not be a team that has everybody back who has been through all those situations,” Wright concluded. “It's going to be tough to hold the No. 1 ranking for anybody this season.”

