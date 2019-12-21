White Sox add more to rotation

CHICAGO (AP) — A day after adding two-time All-Star Gio González to the pitching staff, the Chicago White Sox unwrapped another early Christmas present on Saturday.

According to reports, the White Sox inked Dallas Keuchel to a three-year, $55.5 million contract. According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, there is a vesting option included that could push the deal to four years and $74 million.

Last season with Atlanta, the 31-year-old left-hander was 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. He struck out 91 batters in 112.2 innings.

On Friday, the White Sox boosted their starting rotation, finalizing a $5 million, one-year contract with González that includes a 2021 club option. That deal calls for a $4.5 million salary in 2020 and gives the White Sox a $7 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses in 2020 based on starts: $250,000 each for 15, 20, 25 and 30.