MONDAY

July 17, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Unknown: Cave of Bones

Netflix

In South Africa's Cradle of Humankind, paleoanthropologist Lee Berger has found the world's oldest graveyard — and it's not human. If Lee and his team can prove that an ancient, small-brained, apelike creature practiced complex burial rituals, it will change everything we know about hominid evolution and the origins of belief.

The Rising

The CW, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the final episode of the season, Neve (Clara Rugaard) wants revenge for herself and others, letting the anger consume her.

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 7 p.m.

The qualifying rounds continue in Los Angeles with ninjas from across the country facing the world's most challenging obstacle course.Competitors as young as 15 return to take on veterans and will have a chance to face a taller Mega Warped Wall.

The Great American Recipe

PBS, 8 p.m.

Celebrate with the home cooks as they prepare recipes in honor of special occasions and holiday traditions. From bar mitzvahs to powwows, the contestants take a culinary trip down memory lane and bring a festive spirit to their dishes.

History's Greatest Mysteries: TWA Flight 800

History, 8 p.m.

In July 1996, one of the worst aviation disasters in American history leaves 230 dead and countless questions unanswered. It's a tragedy that changes the aviation industry forever, but what caused the explosion of TWA Flight 800? Host Laurence Fishburne and a team of historians, scientists and researchers seek answers.

MLB Baseball: Minnesota at Seattle

FS1, 8:30 p.m. Live

The Minnesota Twins are at Seattle's T-Mobile Park to start a four-game series vs. the Mariners.

Cruel Summer

Freeform, 9 p.m.

In "Confess Your Sins," new friendships are formed, and secrets are kept, as the crew approaches senior year.

Weakest Link

NBC, 9 p.m.