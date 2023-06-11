SUNDAY

June 11, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Duck Family Treasure

FOX Nation ■ Season Premiere

The Robertsons continue their quest for buried treasure in Season 2 of Duck Family Treasure. Brothers Jase and Jep, along with their wives, Missy and Jessica, Uncle Si and history expert Murry Crowe are on a mission to fi nd hidden bounties from across the South. From the historic Tiger Island in Louisiana to the famous Woodlawn Estate in La Grange, Tennessee, and Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, the Robertsons hunt for Civil War artifacts, panthers and more while providing an inside look at their lively family dynamic. The season's second episode also airs on FOX News Channel tonight.

53rd Annual Los Angeles Pride Parade

Hulu, livestreams beginning at 1 p.m.

Hulu offers two hours of live coverage from Hollywood, where more than 100,000 spectators, along with hundreds of marchers, colorful floats, surprise celebrity guests and special presentations gather for the annual Los Angeles Pride Parade.

Written in the Stars

UP tv, 6 p.m. ■ Original Film

When Kelsey's (Kimberley Crossman) magazine approves her pitch about a skeptic's take on love and horoscopes, she is teamed up with astrology guru Carter (David de Lautour). Clearly from opposite worlds, they put their competing perspectives aside to work the story around a local meteor shower festival. Through both fact and fate, they soon learn that love really can be written in the stars.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards

CBS, 7 p.m. Live; streams live and on demand on Paramount+

Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana De Bose returns for her second consecutive year as host of this ceremony that honors Broadway's best, which is being held at the historic United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights. The musical Some Like It Hot leads the field with 13 nominations. A preshow called The Tony Awards: Act One featuring live, exclusive content leading into CBS' coverage begins 90 minutes earlier on Pluto TV's "Pluto TV Celebrity" channel (online at pluto.tv or on your smart TV/streaming device/mobile app).

The Pregnancy Scheme

Lifetime, 7 p.m.

Inspired by true events, this world-premiere movie finds Julia (Greta Carew-Johns) pregnant and newly single, facing a looming catastrophe when she loses her job. An unlikely lifeline arrives in the form of her new friend Alana (Ruth Bidner), who says she knows people who would pay top dollar for positive pregnancy tests. That scheme isn't as innocent as she thought.

Deep Water Salvage

Weather Channel, 7 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The series returns for Season 3 with "Storm Force Destruction."

Yellowstone Wardens

Animal Planet, 8 p.m. ■ New Series

Follow the lives of conservation officers in Montana, in some of the nation's most remote areas, as they defend public lands, handle anti-poaching sting operations and more.

Morse & The Last Endeavour: A Masterpiece Mystery! Special

PBS, 8 p.m.

Ahead of Endeavour's ninth and final season, which premieres on PBS next Sunday, this special goes behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of Inspector Morse (played in Endeavour by Shaun Evans) and the Oxford universe of mystery and crime enjoyed by viewers for decades in the original Inspector Morse (1987-2000), its spinoff , Inspector Lewis (2006-15), and Endeavour.

Jurassic Ghost Town: A Mass Murder Mystery

Science Channel, 8 p.m.

An international team of paleontologists investigates a 150 million-year-old cold case: Fifteen giant dinosaur skeletons lie buried in a remote corner of Wyoming's badlands, and the team's mission is to discover why they were here and what killed them.