What do the candidates say?
JOE BIDEN

  • Increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour
  • Create good union jobs that build the middle class
  • Reverse Trump’s tax cuts for the super-wealthy and corporations
  • Eliminate special tax breaks that reward special interests
  • Get rid of the capital gains loophole for multi-millionaires
  • Enforce existing trade laws
  • Protect and strengthen Social Security 
  • Stop companies from classifying low wage workers as managers in order to avoid paying overtime 

PETE BUTTIGIEG

  • An estimated $400 billion tax cut via expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit to increase incomes by estimated average of $1,000 per year for 35 million American families
  • Raise minimum wage to $15
  • Capital gains tax on the top 1% of all earners
  • Eliminate Trump tax cuts on the wealthy
  • $430 billion invested in affordable housing
  • $200 billion over a decade to retrain workers who lost their jobs
  • Opposed Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement
  • Carbon tax

AMY KLOBUCHAR

  • Increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour
  • Increase the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour
  • Close the carried interest and big oil loopholes
  • Direct the Department of Justice to update its guidelines to ensure aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws
  • Establish portable, worker-owned UP Accounts for retirement savings
  • Eliminate Trump tax cuts that benefit the wealthy

BERNIE SANDERS

  • Establish an annual tax on the extreme wealth of the top 0.1 percent of U.S. households
  • Increase the tax rate to 2 percent on individuals whose net worth is from $50 to $250 million
  • Eliminate Trump tax cuts that benefit the wealthy and corporations
  • End special tax breaks on capital gains and dividends for the top 1%
  • Cap consumer loans and credit cards rates at 15 percent across all financial institutions
  • Deny federal contracts to companies that pay poverty wages, outsource jobs overseas, engage in union busting, deny good benefits, and pay CEOs outrageous compensation packages
  • Double union membership within four years
  • Revise trade deals to prevent the outsourcing of American jobs and raise wages
  • Deny federal contracts to corporations that outsource American jobs

ELIZABETH WARREN

  • “Ultra-millionaire” wealth tax: 2% annual tax on 75,000 families with $50 million or more in wealth
  • Leader of Tax Filing Simplification Act of 2017, which would simplify and decrease costs of filing taxes
  • Raise minimum wage to $15
  • "Excessive Lobbying Tax" would tax firms that spend firms that spend more than $500,000 on lobbying
  • 7% corporate tax on every dollar above $100 million in corporate profits
  • Eliminate Trump tax cuts on the wealthy
