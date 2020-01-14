What do the candidates say?

Joe Biden
- Restore America's image with the world and rebuild relationships with other countries
- Reenter the United States into the Iran nuclear deal
- Work toward denuclearizing North Korea
- Elevate diplomacy by rebuilding the U.S. State Department
- End President Trump's travel ban on seven majority Muslim countries
- Strengthen alliances with Japan, South Korea, Australia and other Asian democracies
- Rebuild NATO partnerships and strengthen NATO
- End the wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East and withdraw a majority of American troops
- End the United States' support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen
- Organize global summits to discuss issues
- Pursue an extension of the New START Treaty between the United States and Russia
- Reaffirm the ban on torture and restore transparency in military operations
Pete Buttigieg
- Served for seven months in Afghanistan as a lieutenant in U.S. Navy Reserve
- “End the endless war” in Afghanistan through negotiated peace agreement
- End military support for the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen
- Supports two-state solution between Israel and Palestine
- Views climate change as “existential crisis” for U.S. that must involve diplomacy
- Qasim Soleimani a "threat" to U.S. safety and security but questioned how Trump decided to kill him
Amy Klobuchar
- Strengthen sanctions against Russia
- Renew committments to the UN and NATO
- Restore American leadership by rebuilding and fully funding the State Department
- Rebuild a relationship with Cuba that leads to lifting the embargo
- Strengthen relationships with Japan, South Korea and Asian Pacific countries
- Support negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians that leads to a two-state solution
- Rejoin the Iran Nuclear Agreement
- Extend the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty
- End the war in Afghanistan and bring all troops home within four years
Bernie Sanders
- Implement a foreign policy that focuses on human rights, economic fairness, democracy
- Reenter the United States into the Iran Nuclear Agreement
- Allow Congress to assert its Constitutional authority in decisions of war
- Withdraw American troops from Afghanistan and end the war
- Withdraw U.S. support for the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen
- Reconsider U.S. aid for Israel, making it contingent on Israel having a peaceful relationship with Palestinians
Elizabeth Warren
- Reduce defense spending about 11%
- Opposes war with Iran
- In Afghanistan, would bring home troops “immediately”
- Supports two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. Opposed to Israeli settlement in West Bank.
- Double the size of the U.S. foreign service, opening new posts in "underserved areas"
- Ban big defense contractors from hiring upper officials from the Department of Defense
- Contractors must identify employees who are former DoD officials
- Former defense contractors who join government banned from work that affects past employers
- Ban senior DoD officials from owning stock