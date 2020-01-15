What do the candidates say?

Joe Biden
- Ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
- Repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which protects gun manufacturers from being held civilly liable for their deaths caused by their products.
- Regulate the possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act.
- Restrict the number of firearms an individual may purchase per month to one and end the online sale of firearms and ammunition.
- Stop incarcerating people for drug offenses alone.
- Decriminalize the use of cannabis and automatically expunge all prior cannabis use convictions.
- Get rid of for-profit prisons.
- Eliminate racial, gender, and income-based disparities in the system.
- Create a $20 billion competitive grant program to spur states to shift from incarceration to prevention.
- Eliminate mandatory minimum prison sentences
Pete Buttigieg
- Legalize marijuana and expunge past convictions
- Eliminate incarceration for drug possession and reduce drug offense-sentences retroactively.
- Eliminate mandatory minimums
- Abolish private federal prisons will be abolished.
- End "for-profit bail industry"
- Establish "National Review Board" to start a federal database documenting police use of force and to aim for the abolition of qualified and absolute immunity among law enforcement.
- Expand background checks to apply to all sales of guns and ammunition.
- Create a permit-to-purchase licensing system for guns and ammunition
- Pass a federal law requiring gun owners to notify authorities when their guns go missing.
- Re-ban the sale of assault weapons and magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammo.
- Domestic abuse perpetrators to turn over firearms they already own.
Amy Klobuchar
- Ban bump stocks, high capacity ammunition feeding devices and assault weapons.
- Close the gun show loophole.
- Put universal background checks in place.
- Direct the CDC to study gun violence as a public health issue.
- Sponsored legislation called the 'boyfriend loophole,' which prevents people who have abused dating partners from buying or owning firearms.
- Direct the Department of Homeland Security to resume its work tracking right wing extremism, including white nationalism, and make lynching a federal hate crime
Bernie Sanders
- Expand background checks and end the gun show loophole.
- Ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons.
- Prohibit high-capacity ammunition magazines
- Ban 3-D printing of firearms and bump stocks
- Legalize marijuana and expunge past convictions
- Ban for-profit prisons and detention centers
- End cash bail
- End solitary confinement
- Make prison and jail communications, re-entry, diversion and treatment programs free.
- Cut the national prison population in half and end mass incarceration by abolishing the death penalty, three strikes laws and mandatory minimum sentences.
- Ban the prosecution of children under the age of 18 in adult courts.
- Ban the imprisonment of youth for misdemeanor offenses.
Elizabeth Warren
- Repeal the 1994 crime bill
- Legalize marijuana and erase past convictions
- End cash bail
- Create a federal standard for the use of force
- Separate law enforcement from immigration enforcement.
- Reduce mandatory minimums and raise the age of criminal liability to 18.
- Eliminate the death penalty and private prisons.
- Nonviolent offenders with a clean record would have a federal expungement option.
- With executive action, require background checks on "the vast majority of private sales."
- Create a federal licensing system for purchases of guns or ammo.
- Firearm purchases will be capped to prevent bulk buys, and a "real" one-week waiting period will be launched.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.