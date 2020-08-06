What are the origins of cathedrals and chapels?

Notable exceptions occurred, such as in the Rockefeller Chapel at the University of Chicago, originally a Baptist school, whose chapel is oriented north to south.

The second major source for early Christian churches was Roman administrative buildings. The very name cathedral means "seat" and in Roman society was referred to the location where governors would adjudicate and oversee their districts. When the pope speaks from his seat of power, he speaks "ex cathedra."

Roman temples had a different structure, but the Roman basilica, with its resonances of governance and imperial backing, was instead chosen, along with the east to west orientation of ancient temples, as the basic design for such cathedrals.

How chapels came to be

In contrast to the often large and impressive designs of cathedrals, chapels in Christianity represent a smaller scale conception of religious worship.

The term chapel derives from Martin of Tours, a bishop in the early church from France who was wearing a cloak while walking past a poor man. Martin was reminded of Jesus' words in the Gospel of Matthew that helping the poor was, in effect, to help and worship God. Martin gave the poor man his cloak and the destitute person revealed himself to be Jesus himself.