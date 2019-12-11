Western Big 6 girls GameNight Guide

GameNight: The Maple Leafs were already a young team that showed off freshman Ann Wirth in Saturday's win over Rock Island. Wirth tallied 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. ... Sophomore Kammie Ludwig is off to a great start, averaging 18.7 points and shooting 55 percent from the field on 21 of 38. ... Sterling is led by junior twins Brook and Bree Borum. Each is averaging 14.3 points per game. ... The Golden Warriors are getting just 6.3 points per game off the bench.