Western Big 6 girls GameNight Guide

UTHS (1-8, 0-3) at Moline (10-0, 3-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Panthers are being outscored 60.7 to 48.9 thus far in Western big 6 Conference games. ... Jade Hunter leads United Township with 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds averages per game. ... The Maroons continue to show they belong this season with a big win over Bettendorf on Tuesday. ... All five Moline starters have been key to the success with each averaging at least six points per game.
Alleman (1-7, 0-3) at Rocky (7-4, 1-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Rock Island HS small gym. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Pioneers are having huge problems with scoring points. Alleman averages 24.7 points per game in three league games. ... The biggest problem for Alleman has been slow starts, with teams getting huge leads in the first quarter. ... The Rocks picked up a huge road win on Tuesday, beating Normal Community, 55-48. ... Key for the Rocks was a strong start and getting big games from Imari McDuffy (16 points) and Jamyah Winter (13).
Geneseo (8-0, 3-0) at Sterling (2-4, 1-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Musgrove Fieldhouse. Twitter: @Eric_Ingles
GameNight: The Maple Leafs were already a young team that showed off freshman Ann Wirth in Saturday's win over Rock Island. Wirth tallied 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. ... Sophomore Kammie Ludwig is off to a great start, averaging 18.7 points and shooting 55 percent from the field on 21 of 38. ... Sterling is led by junior twins Brook and Bree Borum. Each is averaging 14.3 points per game. ... The Golden Warriors are getting just 6.3 points per game off the bench.
Quincy (4-2, 3-0) at Galesburg (5-3, 1-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at John Thiel Gym