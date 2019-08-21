Prep boys' golf
Orion Triangular: A 4-over par 39 by medalist Evan Earl paced a balanced team performance by Sherrard as the Tigers (163) topped Knoxville (201) and meet host Orion (212) at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley. Landen Ernat and Jaeger Harkey each shot 41s to bolster Earl, with teammate Brennan Welch adding a 42. The Chargers were led by Reece Holst (46) and Vaughn Bernhardt (47).
United 166, Mid-County 169: United's Drew Brown edged Mid-County's Jaxson Willer by two strokes for medalist honors by firing a 1-over par 36 at Monmouth's Gibson Woods Golf Course, and Brown's teammate Evan Wynne checked in with a 39 to help the Red Storm nip the Cougars (2-3) in a matchup of Lincoln Trail Conference rivals.
Prep girls' golf
Dixon 182, Alleman 216: Bella Heinzelman's medal-winning round of 39 paced a solid group effort by Dixon as it topped the Alleman Pioneers in a home meet at Lost Nation Golf Course. Three of the Duchesses' five players shot in the 40s or better. Megan Tanghe led the Pioneers with a 42.
Oregon 230, Erie-Prophetstown 232: Erie-Prophetstown's Samantha Soleta shot a 51 to garner medalist honors in Wednesday's dual meet at Silver Ridge Golf Course, but it was not enough as host Oregon nipped the Panthers for the victory. Sydney Bielema supported Soleta with a round of 57.