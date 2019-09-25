Prep boys' golf
Monmouth-Roseville Quadrangular: Sherrard’s Evan Earl took home medalist honors with a 37, but it was Rockridge that took home the team victory with a score of 159 at Gibson Woods. Earl recorded a hole-in-one on the par three eighth hole. The Rockets were led by Drew Hall and Dan O’Neill, who each shot 38. Sherrard finished second with 173 ahead of Monmouth-Roseville (198) and Liberty (211).
Hall Triangular: Alleman standout Luke Lofgren shot a two-under 33, but Riverdale took home the team title at the Hall Triangular with a score of 157. Lofgren’s 33 was his 12th straight round at par or better. Alleman (164) placed second and Hall (189) was third.
St. Bede 176, Erie-Prophetstown 182: Dawson Haggard and Logan Wunderlich led the E-P Panthers with rounds of 45, but it was the Bruins who took the victory in the dual meet at Spring Creek. Andrew Potthoff was the medalist for St. Bede with a 36.
Mid-County 163, United 167: The Mid-County Cougars were led by medalist Tristan Rogers in their victory over the Red Storm at Oak Run Golf Course. Rogers had a 37, which was just one more than teammate Trey Rogers. United was led by Evan Wynne’s 39.
Prep girls' golf
Alleman 193, Rock Falls 203: Megan Tanghe led the Pioneers with a medalist-earning 38 in their victory over Rock Falls at Rock River Country Club. Her meet-best score cleared the field by 10 strokes.
College women's tennis
Augustana 9, Millikin 0: The Vikings moved to 4-0 overall and in the CCIW with their sweep of Millikin. Former Alleman standout and Augustana freshman Lily Schoeck defeated Brianna Barconi 6-0, 6-1 and paired with Lauren Oda to defeat Alena Hinch and Morgan Bettner 8-0.
St. Ambrose 9, Dubuque 0: The Queen Bees moved to 3-0 by sweeping the competition against Dubuque in a tennis match played at Assumption High School. Kiersten Housenga defeated Ashley Quinonez 6-1, 6-2 and then partnered with Emma Lang to defeat Lauren Colon and TaDazja Perkins 8-2 in doubles competition.
College women's volleyball
Augustana 3, Carroll 0: The Vikings improve to 2-0 in the CCIW with their 26-24, 25-17, 25-15 sweep of Carroll. Grace Bialobok led Augustana in kills with nine and also had a service ace and two digs. Olivia Doak led the team in assists with 28 and aces with three.
SPHL
Storm re-sign Mulder: The Quad City Storm announced they have re-signed goaltender Ryan Mulder to their training camp roster.
Mulder, 26, returns to the Storm after playing in 14 games with the team last season. The Ottawa native went 3-8-2 with a 4.25 goals against average and an .890 save percentage in the 2018-19 season.
Mulder also played two games with the Peoria Rivermen, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average and a .953 save percentage.
Mulder is the third goaltender signed to the training camp roster, joining Peter Di Salvo and Henry Dill.
The Storm open camp on Oct. 9.