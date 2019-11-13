WEDNESDAY'S Q-C SPORTS SHORTS

COLLEGE WOMEN'S HOOPS

Clarke 81, St. Ambrose 58: Madi Epperson scored 15 points and Jamie Martens 10 to lead St. Ambrose, but it wasn't enough as the Queen Bees fell to 2-3 with the non-conference road loss. Makenna Haase and Morgan Pitz each scored 22 to move Clarke to 4-0.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

CCIW honors for three Vikings: Three Augustana women's soccer players were named Wednesday as All-CCIW selections. The Vikings' Anna Fank (Sr., back, Wheaton Warrenville South HS) and Grace Sigler (Jr., forward, Rock Island HS), were tabbed with first-team honors while goalkeeper Sydney Ion (Jr., LaCrosse, Wis.) was named to the second team. Fank, a first-team all-CCIW pick the past three years, anchored a defense that allowed 0.62 goals on its way to a 10-4-3 record. Sigler led the Vikings with nine goals and 21 points.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Purdy makes first O'Brien cut: Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy is one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. The sophomore is currently fifth nationally with an average of 344.4 yards of offense per game and leads the Big 12 with an average of 316.6 passing yards per game.