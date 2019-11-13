WEDNESDAY'S Q-C SPORTS SHORTS

COLLEGE WOMEN'S HOOPS
Clarke 81, St. Ambrose 58: Madi Epperson scored 15 points and Jamie Martens 10 to lead St. Ambrose, but it wasn't enough as the Queen Bees fell to 2-3 with the non-conference road loss. Makenna Haase and Morgan Pitz each scored 22 to move Clarke to 4-0.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
CCIW honors for three Vikings: Three Augustana women's soccer players were named Wednesday as All-CCIW selections. The Vikings' Anna Fank (Sr., back, Wheaton Warrenville South HS) and Grace Sigler (Jr., forward, Rock Island HS), were tabbed with first-team honors while goalkeeper Sydney Ion (Jr., LaCrosse, Wis.) was named to the second team. Fank, a first-team all-CCIW pick the past three years, anchored a defense that allowed 0.62 goals on its way to a 10-4-3 record. Sigler led the Vikings with nine goals and 21 points.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Purdy makes first O'Brien cut: Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy is one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. The sophomore is currently fifth nationally with an average of 344.4 yards of offense per game and leads the Big 12 with an average of 316.6 passing yards per game.
ISU's Lima is Witten semifinalist: Iowa State defensive lineman Ray Lima was named Wednesday as one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.The three-year-old award is presented to the college football player who demonstrates a record of leadership, courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field. Three finalists will be announced in December.
Pair nominated for Broyles Award: Iowa defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker and Iowa State offensive coordinator and run game coordinator Tom Manning were named Wednesday among 41 nominees for the Broyles Award. The award is presented to the nation's top assistant football coach.
