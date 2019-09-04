Prep boys' soccer
United Township 5, Mon-Rose 2: UT led 4-2 at half in a game in which Marcos Vasquez scored two goals in the first half. Steven Meza and Valente Corral scored for Mon-Rose, which played its first of four games against Western Big 6 Conference opponents. UT (3-2-1) out-shot the Titans 12-4.
Orion-Sherrard 7, Abingdon-Avon 0: Jacob Kruse led O-S with two goals and two assists in the road win as United out-shot A-Town 25-7. Five other O-S players tallied goals, including Tanner Irey, Tyler Syslo, Caleb Spranger, Kaleb Smith and Ethan Meisenburg. Jordan Maynard had three assists for O-S (4-4).
Prep girls' golf
Princeton 227, Rockridge 241: Riverdale did not field a full team, but Audrey Graham's 41 earned medalist for the Rams at Byron Hills.
Mercer County 210, Alleman 220: Alleman's Megan Tanghe shot a 42 at Saukie Golf Course to earn medalist, with Mercer County's Mia Hillyer (43) one shot behind.
Prep boys' golf
Sherrard 158, Williamsfield 171: Sherrard's Brennan Welch earned medalist with a 37 as the Tigers posted solid scores at Oak Run's Front 9 (par 36). Rounding out the Sherrard scores were Evan Earl (38), Jaeger Harkey (41) and Austin Fratsky (42).
Prep volleyball
UT swept by Rock Falls: United Township fell 25-8, 25-18 to Rock Falls. Allison Mirimanian led UT with four kills; Peyton Pustelnik (two kills) and Cece Zuniga each had six assists. Jade Hunter led the Panthers with four blocks.
Kewanee tops Galva: Kewanee cruised by Galva 25-13, 25-13 as Tristan Nolan led the Boilermakers with nine kills. Kendal Bennison had 16 assists for KHS and Kylie Brock had a game-high five aces.
Prep girls' tennis
Alleman 3, Sterling Newman 2: The Pioneers improved to 3-0 in dual meets behind three doubles wins. Lucy and Kate Rector won 6-1, 6-1; Sydney Andersen and Hayley Hoffman won 6-2, 6-1; and Abby Miller and Alexis Engels won 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.