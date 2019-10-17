Ghosts of the Quad-Cities Book Talk: 6-8 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a book talk by authors Mike McCarty and Mark McLaughlin about the haunted lore of this Midwestern community. Books will be available for purchase. Free.
A History of Halloween: 6-7:30 p.m., Western District Library, 1111 4th St., Orion, Ill. Dr. Maryan Wherry will present A History of Halloween. Refreshments will be served. Free.
Preschool Halloween Party: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6-7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 24, 10-11 a.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring Halloween stories, games, activities and treats for children 3-5 years accompanied by an adult. Siblings and costumes welcome. Free.