This evening in Moline: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
