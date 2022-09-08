Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.