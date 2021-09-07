Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

