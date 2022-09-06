Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.