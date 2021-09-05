For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
