Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.