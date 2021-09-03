Moline's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Moline folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
