For the drive home in Moline: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to poweroutage.us, more than 272,000 were without power in Florida Tuesday morning, compared to more than 342,000 in the dark in Puerto Rico.
With another cold front moving in, temperatures are going down even more today and tonight. Will it be even colder Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Moline will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. It s…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 21% …
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
It will be a warm day in Moline. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's conditions are…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.