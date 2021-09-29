 Skip to main content
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

