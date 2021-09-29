Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities