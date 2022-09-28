Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
