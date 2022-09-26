Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
