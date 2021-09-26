Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
