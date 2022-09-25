Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Not only will we see temperatures reach the low 90s today, it's going to be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
Storms have exited the area and it's looking like a nice Monday. A warm front arrives tonight though. Find out what rain chances are looking like and how hot it will get on Tuesday here.
After record breaking heat Tuesday, temps will be much lower today. Showers and storms will be around as well. Track the rain and see how much cooler it will get for Thursday in our latest forecast.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 21% …
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today…
Moline will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in Moline. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's conditions are…