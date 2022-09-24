Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Moline will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Storms have exited the area and it's looking like a nice Monday. A warm front arrives tonight though. Find out what rain chances are looking like and how hot it will get on Tuesday here.
Not only will we see temperatures reach the low 90s today, it's going to be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
After record breaking heat Tuesday, temps will be much lower today. Showers and storms will be around as well. Track the rain and see how much cooler it will get for Thursday in our latest forecast.
