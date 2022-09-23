Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Moline. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.