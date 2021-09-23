Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

