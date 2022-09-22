Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.