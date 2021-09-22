 Skip to main content
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

