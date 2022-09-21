 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News