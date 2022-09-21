Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.