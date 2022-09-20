Moline's evening forecast: Clear. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
