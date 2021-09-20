 Skip to main content
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

