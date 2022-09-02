This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
